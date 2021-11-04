Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires Shares of 21,964 Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter worth $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 39.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

NYSE SPCE opened at $19.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.17. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.87.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $78,892,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.