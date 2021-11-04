Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Stock Holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 486.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 213,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,957 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 58,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 199,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 168,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $4.43 on Thursday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. OPKO Health’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OPK. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $369,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

