Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 2.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Tutor Perini updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-$1.850 EPS and its FY21 guidance to 1.70-1.85 EPS.

TPC traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.15. 872,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.44. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $20.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $677,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,055,500 over the last three months. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tutor Perini stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 71.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,348 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

