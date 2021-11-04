Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $46.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Twitter’s third-quarter 2021 result suffered from higher litigation expense. Increasing competition for ad dollars from the likes of Facebook and Snap remains an overhang. However, revenues grew on a year-over-year basis driven by strong performance across all major products and geographies. Strength in brand advertising as well as accelerating growth in Mobile App Promotion revenues aided growth. Twitter stated that negative impact of Apple’s iOS 14.5 privacy change was less than expected in the third quarter and will be modest in the fourth quarter. Growth in ad revenues were driven by continued momentum across key markets around the world, fueled by revenue product improvements, strong sales execution, and increased demand for digital ads in general. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.37.

TWTR stock opened at $54.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.59. The stock has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.20 and a beta of 0.67. Twitter has a 1 year low of $40.81 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sarah Personette sold 15,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $989,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $553,343.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,056,772. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Twitter by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 42,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Twitter by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 946,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $65,132,000 after purchasing an additional 33,431 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,116,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 16,508 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

