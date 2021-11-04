UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $60.92 Million Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,651,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 92,346 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.65% of The Western Union worth $60,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.62.

WU opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average of $22.73. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

