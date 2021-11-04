UBS Group Boosts Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Price Target to CHF 1,875

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from CHF 1,745 to CHF 1,875 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SAUHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Straumann from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Straumann from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Straumann currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,875.00.

Get Straumann alerts:

Shares of SAUHY stock opened at $110.98 on Monday. Straumann has a 12 month low of $54.53 and a 12 month high of $111.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.81.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.