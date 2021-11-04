UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CAIXY. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS CAIXY opened at $0.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03. CaixaBank has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $1.19.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

