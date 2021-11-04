UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.54%.

NASDAQ UFPT traded up $3.57 on Thursday, hitting $64.96. 40,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,791. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.95 million, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.99. UFP Technologies has a twelve month low of $41.38 and a twelve month high of $71.17.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UFP Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.05% of UFP Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.