UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Issues Earnings Results

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 24.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

NYSE:UMH traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,078. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.32 and a beta of 1.11. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

A number of analysts have commented on UMH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Aegis boosted their price objective on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

In related news, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $243,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 259,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,314,413.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $58,632.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,737.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 132 shares of company stock worth $2,991 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UMH Properties stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of UMH Properties worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.