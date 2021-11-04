Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UMICY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Umicore from €62.00 ($72.94) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Umicore in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of UMICY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.60. The company had a trading volume of 46,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,605. Umicore has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $17.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2236 per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th.

Umicore Company Profile

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

