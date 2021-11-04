Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $21.98, but opened at $24.38. Under Armour shares last traded at $25.52, with a volume of 355,092 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UAA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Under Armour by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

