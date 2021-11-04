UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UNCRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get UniCredit alerts:

OTCMKTS UNCRY opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $6.96.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.