Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,490 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $12,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renasant Bank increased its position in Unilever by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Unilever by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Unilever by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Unilever by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UL stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.14. The company had a trading volume of 80,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,490. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.19. The company has a market cap of $139.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.42. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 70.32%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

