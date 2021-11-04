United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Fire Group, Inc. is engaged in the business of writing property, casualty, and life insurances. The Company’s products include commercial insurance, personal insurance, life insurance and surety bonds. It also underwrites and brokers a limited amount of excess and surplus lines insurance. United Fire Group, Inc. is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. “

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

UFCS stock opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.59. United Fire Group has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $36.40. The company has a market cap of $583.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.74 and a beta of 0.09.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.37. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $244.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Fire Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is currently -20.83%.

In other news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $143,767.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,222.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George D. Milligan acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $91,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,515.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFCS. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,833,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,797,000 after acquiring an additional 175,658 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 90,945 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,348,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,406,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,734,000 after acquiring an additional 72,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 41,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

