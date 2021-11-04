United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Short Interest Up 25.0% in October

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,720,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 18,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $380,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 53,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 78.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UMC opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.95. United Microelectronics has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $12.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $55.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.55 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

UMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.15.

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

