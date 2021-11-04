United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,541 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 25.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 91,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 18,923 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter valued at $1,493,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter valued at $5,877,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,063,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,003,000 after acquiring an additional 242,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 658,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after acquiring an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

X stock opened at $26.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $30.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.64.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. United States Steel had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 48.43%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is -0.86%.

X has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.78.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.