Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Holdings Decreased by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Unitil worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 54.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Unitil by 260.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in Unitil by 4.0% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 697,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,877,000 after acquiring an additional 27,028 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Unitil during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Unitil alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

NYSE:UTL opened at $42.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.60. Unitil Co. has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $59.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Unitil had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 8.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.70%.

About Unitil

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.