Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 8.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

UTL stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.36. 564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,486. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $676.36 million, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.60. Unitil has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $59.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unitil stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 296.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of Unitil worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

