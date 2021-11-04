Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Short Interest Down 16.4% in October

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,800 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the September 30th total of 380,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 102,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Universal alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal during the second quarter worth about $5,483,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Universal by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,546,000 after acquiring an additional 88,966 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in Universal in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,942,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Universal by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 47,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Universal in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

UVV stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.03. The stock had a trading volume of 608 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,683. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Universal has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $60.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.06.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $350.03 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 8.35%.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.