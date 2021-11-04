Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.25. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 108,615 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Security Instruments from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $11.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.79.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UUU. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Universal Security Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Security Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Security Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Security Instruments by 365.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 91,653 shares during the period. 22.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of home protection solutions. Its products include smoke and fire alarms; carbon monoxide; combo smoke, co and gas; home and safety security; and bathroom ventilation. The company was founded by Stephen C. Knepper and Michael L.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.