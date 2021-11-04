Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE UE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.99. 17,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,201. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 1.66. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $20.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $57,344.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Urban Edge Properties stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 1,541.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,218,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144,735 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.04% of Urban Edge Properties worth $23,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.95.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

