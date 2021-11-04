Urbana (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Shares Down 0.3%

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.65.

Urbana Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UBAAF)

Urbana Corp. engages in private investment opportunities for capital appreciation and to invest in publicly traded securities to provide growth, income and liquidity. The company was founded on August 25, 1947 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

