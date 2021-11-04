Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) versus Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Head to Head Comparison

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) and Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Physicians Realty Trust has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Physicians Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties 30.04% 11.64% 4.02% Physicians Realty Trust 15.47% 2.53% 1.58%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Physicians Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties $126.75 million 5.73 $22.18 million N/A N/A Physicians Realty Trust $437.51 million 9.54 $66.12 million $1.05 18.28

Physicians Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Dividends

Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Physicians Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Physicians Realty Trust pays out 87.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Urstadt Biddle Properties has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Urstadt Biddle Properties and Physicians Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Physicians Realty Trust 0 5 3 0 2.38

Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $22.67, suggesting a potential upside of 18.12%. Given Physicians Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Physicians Realty Trust is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Summary

Physicians Realty Trust beats Urstadt Biddle Properties on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. The company was founded by John W. Sweet, Jr. on April 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

