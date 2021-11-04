Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLOWY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vallourec in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Vallourec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Vallourec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.40 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLOWY remained flat at $$1.64 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.94. Vallourec has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77.

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

