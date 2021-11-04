Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Valvoline updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.060-$2.180 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.06-2.18 EPS.

Shares of VVV traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.10. 17,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,767. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VVV shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valvoline stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 95,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Valvoline worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

