Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Vanda Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.17. 1,114,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,241. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 19,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $319,884.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at $254,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 16,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $277,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,583 shares of company stock valued at $653,486 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 73.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 194,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.83% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $9,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.