Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 40,828 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,147,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,828 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $70,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

LMAT stock opened at $52.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.30.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMAT. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

