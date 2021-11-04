Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Position Reduced by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 586,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,675 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.22% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $89,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGC. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4,025.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 112,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,191,000 after buying an additional 110,109 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 358.2% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,513,000 after buying an additional 64,185 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 406.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 63,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after buying an additional 50,921 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 45,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,438 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $165.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.20. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.04 and a fifty-two week high of $165.33.

