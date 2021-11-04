Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $158.53

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.53 and traded as high as $164.31. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF shares last traded at $164.18, with a volume of 50,533 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 161.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.