Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

NYSE:VNTR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.35. 8,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,830. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.45. Venator Materials has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

Several research firms have commented on VNTR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Venator Materials from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Venator Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 967.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 495.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 62,658 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 525,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

