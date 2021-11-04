Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by Adelante Capital Management LLC

Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 776,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 496,882 shares during the period. Ventas comprises about 2.4% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Ventas worth $44,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,417,617,000 after purchasing an additional 597,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,506,000 after purchasing an additional 879,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,596,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,684,000 after acquiring an additional 198,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ventas by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,943,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,272,000 after acquiring an additional 84,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 21.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,332,000 after acquiring an additional 851,022 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.94.

NYSE VTR traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $54.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,774. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 136.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.47. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.26 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

