Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock Position Reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 782,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 175,203 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.10% of Veracyte worth $31,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCYT. UBS Group AG grew its position in Veracyte by 43.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Veracyte by 88.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 24,133 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte in the first quarter worth approximately $4,969,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 21.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 129.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,728,000 after buying an additional 133,523 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $53.79 on Thursday. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $32.87 and a one year high of $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -53.26 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.39.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total value of $145,106,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $633,442.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,509.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,431 shares of company stock valued at $145,965,291. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veracyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

