Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,821 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,827,000 after purchasing an additional 47,698 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 312.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 30,604 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $875,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 3,082.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 50,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,819 shares of company stock worth $14,943,084 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $214.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.77. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $216.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.75.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

