Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,929,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,639 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.19% of Verra Mobility worth $29,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,648,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,403,000 after acquiring an additional 49,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Verra Mobility by 23.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,862,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,210 shares during the period. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 15.7% in the first quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,099,000 after acquiring an additional 963,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Verra Mobility by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,397,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,325,000 after acquiring an additional 399,588 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Verra Mobility by 3.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,569,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,781,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the period.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

In other Verra Mobility news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $116,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $1,180,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,360,000 shares of company stock valued at $136,775,200. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

VRRM opened at $16.09 on Thursday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $128.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.94 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verra Mobility has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.