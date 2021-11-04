Vertical Research Raises Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$2.20

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target lifted by Vertical Research from C$1.60 to C$2.20 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBD.B. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.85 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen restated an underperform rating on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a buy rating and set a C$2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.17.

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$2.07 on Monday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$0.28 and a 1 year high of C$2.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.42.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

