Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

VKTX stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.72. 1,222,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,580. The company has a market capitalization of $525.44 million, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.65. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VKTX. Raymond James increased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Viking Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

