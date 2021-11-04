Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.
VKTX stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.72. 1,222,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,580. The company has a market capitalization of $525.44 million, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.65. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05.
Several brokerages have weighed in on VKTX. Raymond James increased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.42.
About Viking Therapeutics
Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.
