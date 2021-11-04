Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO traded down $10.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.49. 12,060,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,461. Vimeo has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMEO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vimeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Vimeo from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist reduced their price objective on Vimeo from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vimeo in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vimeo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

