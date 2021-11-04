Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Piper Sandler

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vimeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Vimeo from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist decreased their price objective on Vimeo from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Vimeo from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vimeo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of VMEO stock traded down $10.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 427,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,301. Vimeo has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.83.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Vimeo will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

