VINchain (VIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.71 Million

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 4th. VINchain has a market cap of $4.71 million and $247,102.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VINchain has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VINchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VINchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00050630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.80 or 0.00241000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00095911 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About VINchain

VINchain is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.