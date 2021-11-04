Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) & Its Peers Head to Head Review

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VRDN) is one of 42 public companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Viridian Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Viridian Therapeutics $1.05 million -$110.71 million -1.57 Viridian Therapeutics Competitors $933.00 million $35.52 million -28.47

Viridian Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Viridian Therapeutics. Viridian Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.7% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viridian Therapeutics N/A N/A -62.01% Viridian Therapeutics Competitors -143.02% -15.09% -9.66%

Risk & Volatility

Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viridian Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 0.80, indicating that their average share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Viridian Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Viridian Therapeutics Competitors 258 884 1358 39 2.46

Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 121.12%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 38.21%. Given Viridian Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Viridian Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Viridian Therapeutics beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

