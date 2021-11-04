Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions in the United States. . It operates a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Investors have an array of needs and Virtus Investment Partners offers a variety of investment styles and multiple disciplines to meet those needs. The Company provides its products in a number of forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds and separately managed accounts. The Company manages institutional accounts for corporations, multi-employer retirement funds and foundations, endowments, special purpose funds and other types of institutions. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $328.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $315.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 19.39 and a quick ratio of 19.39. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $162.12 and a fifty-two week high of $338.80.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.61 by $0.10. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 32.83% and a net margin of 22.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 35.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $55,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,970 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 129.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $20,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

