Viscofán (OTC:VSCFF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Viscofán (OTC:VSCFF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Viscofán from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Viscofán SA engages in the manufacture and distribution of artificial casings for meat products. Its products include cellulose, collagen, fibrous, and plastic casings. The company operates through the following geographic segments: Spain; Other European and Asian Countries; North America; and South America.

