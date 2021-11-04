Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Posts Earnings Results

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Vista Outdoor updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.700-$8.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.70-8.00 EPS.

Shares of VSTO traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.03. 103,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,635. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vista Outdoor stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 97.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 550,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272,068 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.96% of Vista Outdoor worth $25,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Aegis boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.45.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.