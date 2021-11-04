Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.700-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 billion-$2.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.78 billion.Vista Outdoor also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.70-8.00 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on VSTO. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Aegis boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.38. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $47.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.43.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vista Outdoor stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 97.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.96% of Vista Outdoor worth $25,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

