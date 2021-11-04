Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.53

Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.53 and last traded at $59.00, with a volume of 284548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.79.

VCRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -245.82 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.79.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $418,886.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $1,101,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,345. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the second quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the second quarter worth $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the second quarter worth $92,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the second quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the second quarter worth $257,000.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

