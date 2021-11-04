Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 585,781 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 3,697,072 shares.The stock last traded at $14.98 and had previously closed at $15.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 510.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 127,414 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 106,552 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 62,423 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 21,766 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 275,144 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 30,096 shares during the period. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 61,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

