Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Announces Earnings Results

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Vonage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Vonage updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,690,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,065. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Vonage has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -166.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Vonage alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lowered Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,616,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 143,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,186. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.