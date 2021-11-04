Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Announces Earnings Results

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Vonage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Vonage updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:VG traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,690,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,065. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Vonage has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -166.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.63.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lowered Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.
About Vonage
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
