Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Plans $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

Vornado Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 9.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Vornado Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 249.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.8%.

NYSE VNO opened at $44.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

