Voyager Token (VGX) Reaches Market Cap of $677.69 Million

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Voyager Token coin can currently be purchased for $2.43 or 0.00003960 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Voyager Token has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. Voyager Token has a market cap of $677.69 million and approximately $5.97 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Voyager Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00050024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.88 or 0.00240669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.18 or 0.00096313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.