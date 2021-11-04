Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives $183.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.33.
A number of research firms have commented on VMC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.
In related news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $13,140,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE VMC remained flat at $$195.00 during trading on Monday. 10,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.82. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $131.36 and a 12-month high of $197.00.
Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.
Vulcan Materials Company Profile
Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.
