Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives $183.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.33.

A number of research firms have commented on VMC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In related news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $13,140,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,782,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 98,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 36,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMC remained flat at $$195.00 during trading on Monday. 10,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.82. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $131.36 and a 12-month high of $197.00.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.